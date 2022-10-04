Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Rises By 10.1%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 18,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

