Short Interest in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Increases By 10.2%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $74,622.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,300 shares of company stock valued at $142,556. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.60. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.20% and a negative net margin of 344.87%. The business had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

