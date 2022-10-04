Short Interest in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Increases By 10.2%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $74,622.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,300 shares of company stock valued at $142,556. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $20.04.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.60. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.20% and a negative net margin of 344.87%. The business had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
