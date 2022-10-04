Short Interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Drops By 6.7%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sphere 3D stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.51. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 1,300.83%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Sphere 3D by 1,356.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

