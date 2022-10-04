Short Interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Drops By 6.7%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Sphere 3D stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.51. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 1,300.83%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Sphere 3D by 1,356.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

