Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 110.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

