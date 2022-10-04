Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,029.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $50,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.05.

AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

