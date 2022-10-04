Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.45. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

About Spectrum Brands



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

