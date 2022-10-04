State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,344 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,897,000 after purchasing an additional 83,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 163,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $944.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $58.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $725,446.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,337 shares of company stock worth $336,801. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

