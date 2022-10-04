State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,430 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at $23,429,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.65 million, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.30. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -115.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $292,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,120,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,684,017.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $292,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,120,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,684,017.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $735,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,196,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,366,064.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,814 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Further Reading

