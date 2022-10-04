State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $333,000 Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 85,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 42,713 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,577 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

