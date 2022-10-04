State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,858,000 after buying an additional 250,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Brink’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.