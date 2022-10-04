State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 11,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $844,685.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,402,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 11,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $844,685.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,402,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $549,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $11,326,036. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -257.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.