State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Inari Medical
In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 11,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $844,685.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,402,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 11,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $844,685.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,402,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $549,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $11,326,036. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Inari Medical Price Performance
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
