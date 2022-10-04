State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 170,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,233 shares of company stock worth $1,620,934 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

