Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $588,787.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,859,431.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,733 shares of company stock worth $2,161,863. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.