Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

