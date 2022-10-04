The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AZEK by 14.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 466.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after acquiring an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AZEK by 839.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 663,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AZEK by 361.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZEK. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AZEK to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

