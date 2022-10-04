The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

