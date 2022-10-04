The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 340,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after buying an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $2,750,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PG opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $126.21 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

