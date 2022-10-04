The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -54.66%.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

