Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 11,494 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 732,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 51,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 91,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

