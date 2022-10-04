Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.88 and its 200 day moving average is $297.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

