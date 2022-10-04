Transform Wealth LLC Has $29.44 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,613 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $75,912,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $4,482,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.02. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $232.73 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

