Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $27,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $127.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.28.

