Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 8,893 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPM opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $315.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

