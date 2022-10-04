TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $942,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 5.3 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

