UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 1,472 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $144,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,640 shares of company stock worth $8,330,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.