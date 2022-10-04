UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 370 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $51.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.