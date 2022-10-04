UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

