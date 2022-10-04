UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CDW were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

