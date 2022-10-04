UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.69.

Shares of LULU opened at $292.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

