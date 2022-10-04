UMB Bank n.a. Buys 3,410 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,727 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

CFG opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

