UMB Bank n.a. Buys 4,050 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,517,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,592,000 after buying an additional 90,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,189,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after buying an additional 96,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,912,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Insider Activity

Church & Dwight Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.