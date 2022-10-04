UMB Bank n.a. Buys 467 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $89.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

