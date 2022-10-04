UMB Bank n.a. Buys 525 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,678,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 245,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 719,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,416 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

