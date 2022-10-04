UMB Bank n.a. Buys Shares of 11,206 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

