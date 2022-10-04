UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KLA were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.00.

KLAC stock opened at $316.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.