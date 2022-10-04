UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.29.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,680 shares of company stock worth $39,818,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $735.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $643.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

