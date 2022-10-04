UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Match Group by 327.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Match Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

