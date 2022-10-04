UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 1,128.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27.

