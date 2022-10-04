UMB Bank n.a. Has $347,000 Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 311,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.46.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.03%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

