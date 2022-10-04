UMB Bank n.a. Has $523,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after buying an additional 1,077,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,231,000 after buying an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,920,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $165.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $100.99.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

