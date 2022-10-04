UMB Bank n.a. Has $533,000 Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

