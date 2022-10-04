UMB Bank n.a. Has $578,000 Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Wayfair by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Wayfair by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Wishbone Management LP increased its stake in Wayfair by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.19.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,430 shares of company stock worth $608,273. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE W opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.95. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $298.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

