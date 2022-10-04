UMB Bank n.a. Has $605,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 217.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $115.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

