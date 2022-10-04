UMB Bank n.a. Has $631,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ANSYS by 8,515.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 116,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 2.8 %

ANSYS stock opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.44 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

