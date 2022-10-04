UMB Bank n.a. Has $715,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,735 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,352,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,841,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,186,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,378.57.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.