UMB Bank n.a. Has $762,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $125.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.34. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $158.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

