UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $150,207.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $1,452,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $150,207.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,800.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,772 shares of company stock worth $6,695,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $213.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.39.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

