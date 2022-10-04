UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

