UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Digital Turbine by 2.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Digital Turbine by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.43.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

