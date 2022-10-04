UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,264 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

Shares of ZS opened at $170.51 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

